Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Greece to compensate fire-stricken households near Athens

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece said on Tuesday it would offer emergency compensation totalling millions of euros to hundreds of households and businesses affected by a blaze that killed one woman and torched 10,000 hectares near Athens.

The blaze began on Aug. 11 near the town of Varnavas, 35 km (22 miles) from the capital, and within a day reached the city’s northern suburbs on the slopes of Mount Penteli, one of the last forests near Athens.

Inspections so far have identified some 146 houses severely damaged, with 31 businesses also affected.

Authorities will offer up to 150,000 euros ($166,650) to households, 80% in government aid and 20 percent in interest-free loans, and up to 500,000 euros to destroyed businesses, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear how much the state had budgeted for compensation, but a government official told Reuters that the amount would exceed 30 million euros, including 5.2 million euros of extra subsidies to affected municipalities.

Wildfires have been a common feature of Greek summers for years, but climate change has brought hotter weather and less rain, heightening the risk. The country registered more than 8,000 forest fires in 2023.

The Greek Prime Minister’s office said it will announce a detailed fire protection and reforestation plan for the wider Attica region by the end of September.

($1 = 0.9001 euros)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
60 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR