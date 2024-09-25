Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Greece to urge EU to offer medical aid to injured Lebanese, minister says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece will urge the EU to provide medical treatment to injured Lebanese citizens, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis told his Lebanese counterpart at a meeting in New York, according to the Greek foreign ministry.

Gerapetritis told Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib that Greece was concerned about the Middle East crisis and the risk of its further expansion, the Greek ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It is absolutely necessary to stop the vicious cycle of violence and confrontation,” it said.

Greece will try to mobilise Europe to provide “centrally and at a European level medical aid to Lebanese citizens who have been injured and are in need of treatment”.

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon targeting its Hezbollah movement have sharply intensified since Monday, when more than 550 people were killed in the deadliest day in Lebanon since the end of its 1975-1990 civil war. Around half a million Lebanese have fled their homes, and hospitals have been overwhelmed with the wounded.

Greece urged its citizens on Tuesday to evacuate Lebanon and avoid any travel to the country.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
122 Likes
92 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
52 Likes
77 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR