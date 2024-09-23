Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Greek, Turkish leaders to meet in New York on Tuesday

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Greek government spokesman said on Monday.

The two leaders last met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington in July.

Neighbours Greece and Turkey, both NATO allies but historic foes, have been at odds for decades over a range of issues from airspace to maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean and ethnically split Cyprus.

Tensions have eased in recent years and the longstanding sparring partners last year agreed to reboot their relations, pledging to keep open channels of communication, seek military confidence-building measures to eliminate sources of tension and work on the issues that have kept them apart.

