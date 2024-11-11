Greek PM Mitsotakis speaks with Trump, invites him to Greece

reuters_tickers

1 minute

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke on Monday with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, congratulating him on his election victory and inviting him to visit Greece.

Mitsotakis underlined the importance of a strategic partnership between the two countries and told Trump that he sought close cooperation with the U.S. administration, his office said in a statement.

The U.S. and Greece, a NATO member, have a long-standing defence cooperation agreement.