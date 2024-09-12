Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Greek PM says response to migration cannot be scrapping the Schengen zone

ATHENS (Reuters) -Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday that increased migration flows cannot be addressed by unilaterally scrapping the Schengen zone.

Germany this week announced plans to impose tighter checks at all of its land borders in what it called an attempt to tackle irregular migration.

The checks within what is normally a wide area of free movement – the European Schengen zone – will start on Sept. 16 and initially last for six months.

“The response cannot be unilaterally scrapping Schengen and drop the ball to countries which sit at Europe’s external borders,” Mitsotakis said in an interview with a Greek radio station.

He said that a solution would involve “a fair compromise” among all European countries which would accept the need to protect Europe’s external borders.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

