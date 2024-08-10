Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Greek police arrest Israeli national on international warrant

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek police have arrested on an international warrant a 36-year-old fugitive convicted of robbery in Israel and under investigation over a bomb attack there after a tip-off by Israeli authorities, they said on Saturday.

The Israeli man was wanted by Israel in order to serve a 25-month prison sentence on robbery charges, police said in a statement. He was also under investigation in Israel “for his involvement in an attempted homicide through a bomb attack against another person”, they said.

According to court documents, police were alerted by Interpol on Aug. 5 that a “red notice” had been issued against the defendant on behalf of Israel. The notice said that he was travelling on a forged passport.

Police found that he had arrived in Greece on July 20 using the fake document. He was arrested outside a restaurant at a Jewish synagogue in central Athens on Aug. 6, police said.

The man has appeared before Greek prosecutors who have ordered his detention, the court documents said.

