Greek police arrest suspected member of Turkish crime gang on island of Chios

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek authorities have arrested a 40-year-old Turkish national who is a suspected member of a criminal gang operating in Turkey, police said in a statement on Friday.

The man was arrested on the island of Chios on Wednesday for carrying false, Italian identification documents and for illegal gun possession, police said.

A gun and bullets were confiscated during a search at his residence, police said, launching an official investigation into the case. The man is a suspected member of a criminal group operating in Turkey, a police official said on condition of anonymity.

In June, a 22-year-old Turkish citizen was jailed pending trial after killing another Turk and seriously injuring a third one in a gun attack in Greece, with police sources saying both victims were members of a criminal gang.

Turkey and Greece, NATO allies and historic foes, have long been at odds over maritime boundaries among other issues. In recent months, they have stepped up cooperation in many sectors including security.

