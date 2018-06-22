This content was published on June 22, 2018 11:01 AM Jun 22, 2018 - 11:01

Leading Swiss researcher, Thomas Stocker, says the latest ice core samples from Greenland show how quickly the climate can change. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)

Back in Switzerland, scientists from all over the world met in Davos to discuss the latest research from the Arctic, Antarctic and high elevation regions.

POLAR 2018 marked the first time since the International Polar Year 2007/2008 that leading organizations in both Arctic and Antarctic research met in one place.

Mountain ranges like the Alps can help researchers test conditions in a similar environment, with similar features and physics, to the poles.







