Greta Thunberg, activists block parts of Norwegian gas processing plant

OSLO (Reuters) – Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and campaigners from the environmental group Extinction Rebellion blocked a small oil terminal that is part of Norway’s gas processing plant Kaarstoe on Saturday.

Gas exports from Kaarstoe to Europe were not affected, the plant’s technical service provider Equinor told Reuters.

“There are activists trying to block off our oil terminal by sea and some onshore entrances,” said a company spokesperson.

The oil terminal processes condensate and has a “very small production”, she added.

