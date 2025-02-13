Bringing a pet to Switzerland requires meticulous preparation

Whether visiting Switzerland on holiday or arriving to live permanently, entering the country with a pet involves a number of steps and formalities. To avoid unpleasant surprises, it's best to get started early.

13 minutes

“Plan ahead,” advises Barbara Ann Bush. The Swiss American knows the score, having arrived from the United States with her two dogs and horse in 2023 to settle in the Emmental valley in canton Bern.

Depending on the type of animal, the country of origin and the type of stay (a vacation or a permanent move), the necessary formalities can vary considerably.

What’s more, two federal offices participate in the process: the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) and the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FCBS). The latter checks that documents are in order at the border.

Once you arrive in Switzerland, there are also a number of formalities to be completed with the cantonal and municipal authorities.

General rules

Specific rules for each species

Not all animals are treated the same when it comes to crossing the Swiss border. Specific rules apply to several species.

*Horses and hens, turkeys, guinea fowl, ducks, geese, quails, pigeons, pheasants, partridges and racing birds are not officially considered as pets by the FSVO. We have added them to the list because we have received a number of questions from private individuals about these species.

Authorised entry points and controls

Entering Switzerland from an EU country by road with your pet can in principle be done at all border crossing pointsExternal link during customs clearance hours valid for tourist traffic.

In the case of arrival in Switzerland by land from a third country, but via the EU, the main veterinary check takes place on entry into the EU. This was the case, for example, with Bush’s horse, which landed in Brussels before being taken to Switzerland by lorry. Arrivals must still go through Swiss customs when crossing the border.

When travelling by air, there are two options: direct or indirect flights.

Pets can only be imported by direct flight from the EU or a third country via Geneva, Zurich and Basel airports. The latter is subject to certain restrictions, so it is advisable to seek information before travelling.

In the case of a flight with a stopover, a veterinary check is conducted on arrival on European soil. This is only possible at designated “airports of entry”. The journey can then continue to any Swiss airport or by road. On arrival, the animal must be presented to customs.

What happens if the conditions are not all met?

If a pet is not admitted into the aircraft’s passenger cabin but placed in the hold, it must be checked in as “AVI in hold” or “excess baggage”. This check-in enables everyone involved (airline, border vets, customs) to know that the animal is travelling accompanied.

“I chose to travel with Lufthansa because their recommendations on the formalities and conditions for transporting animals were very clear,” Bush says. The two cages needed to transport her dogs cost her around $1,400 (CHF1282) and the tickets cost around $500 dollars for each dog.

Bush was travelling on the same flight as her four-legged friends. If this had not been the case, she would have had to comply with other conditions. She would also have incurred higher costs, as unaccompanied animals are considered cargo and are placed in the airport’s pet accommodation until their owners come to collect them.

The same procedure applies if they do not meet the entry conditions. They are sent to the border veterinary service for a thorough check. The cantonal authorities are responsible for all subsequent questions. The owners bear the costs.

Each canton has its own rules

As is often the case in Switzerland, there are national rules as well as varying cantonal and communal regulations.

Before importing your pet into Switzerland, the FSVO recommends that you contact the veterinary serviceExternal link of the canton in which the animal will be staying, either temporarily or permanently, to find out about any restrictions.

Other requirements

When a pet owner (see list in the table of contents) is moving to Switzerland, customs will ask him or her to provide a completed form 18.44External link.

Lastly, you must be able to provide the Swiss veterinary and customs authorities with a certified translation of any documents that are not in one of the Swiss national languages or in English.

Now let’s take a closer look at the rules that apply depending on the type of animal:

Dogs, cats and ferrets

One of the dogs that Barbara Ann Bush adopted from a shelter when she lived in the US. Barbara Ann Bush

Bush owns two American Bully and American Pit Bull Terrier dogs, which she adopted from a shelter. “I was very worried that the restrictions for this breed would be too stringent for me to be able to take them with me,” she says. “If that had been the case, I would have abandoned my plans to move to Switzerland.”

So she began her research and the formalities around three months in advance.

To enter Switzerland, dogs, cats and ferrets must be microchipped. A tattoo is only valid if it was applied before July 3, 2011.

Animals must also have been vaccinated against rabies at least 21 days before arriving in Switzerland. ExceptionsExternal link apply to young animals under 16 weeks of age or those suffering from medical conditions that could make the vaccine risky.

These requirements also apply to holidays or short stays. In addition, a single person can bring no more than five animals across the border. Otherwise, commercial import conditions apply.

Notable differences between EU and non-EU countries

The Swiss authorities distinguish between two origins: the EU (which also includes Norway, Northern Ireland, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican) and third countries, which also includes the UK after Brexit.

If dogs, cats or ferrets arrive from the EU, their owners must provide a duly completed official pet passport. In the EU, if the animal is under the care of a vet, this is automatically provided.

If pets come from outside the EU, the documents required vary from country to country. It is up to each pet owner to obtain the necessary information from his or her country of residence.

When arriving from a third country, pet owners must provide the Swiss authorities with a “health certificate and declaration of ownership” issued by the official veterinary service of the country of origin. This certificate is valid for 10 days from the date of issue.

These conditions for entry into Switzerland also apply to holidays or short stays.

“This stage was particularly stressful, because the form issued by the US Animal and Plant Health InspectionExternal link only arrived very shortly before departure”, Bush recalls. Right up until the last moment, she wasn’t sure whether she would be able to take her dogs on board, even though the whole trip was already organised.

If the animal is imported permanently and is a dog, it must be presented to a Swiss veterinarian within ten days of arrival to be registered in the AMICUS database.

In addition to the above-mentioned registration, dog owners must declare their animal to their Swiss municipality of residence so that it can collect dog tax.

Dogs, cats and ferrets permanently imported into Switzerland are subject to value-added tax (VAT). This must be paid at the customs post. If the owners do not have an invoice, customs staff will assess the value. The costs incurred in meeting the import requirements are also included in the value of the animal.

Countries at risk of rabies

The United States is not on the listExternal link of countries that Switzerland considers as presenting a high risk of rabies. Bush therefore had to fulfil the same conditions as for an arrival from the EU.

If “urban rabies cannot be ruled out” in the country of origin, a blood test must be conducted before departure by a laboratory recognised by the EU. In addition, if the journey is by air, an import permit must be requested in advance from the FSVO.

Dogs with cropped ears and tails

When she adopted her dogs from the shelter, Bush deliberately chose animals with long tails and ears. This turned out to be fortuitous, because importing dogs with short tails or docked ears is in principle prohibited in Switzerland.

If the amputation is due to birth or medical reasons, a series of documents must be sent to the FSVO (see the questions and answers at the bottom of this pageExternal link), at least three weeks before the dog arrives in Switzerland.

If the dog’s ears and tail have been cut off for cosmetic reasons, it is advisable to contact the customs service in good time to find out whether the animal meets the conditions for being considered as “removal goodsExternal link” and can therefore still enter Switzerland.

If a deposit is paid at customs, it is possible to spend a holiday or short stay in Switzerland with such a dog.

Birds

Pet birds are subject to special provisions, particularly when they are protected species such as parakeets or parrots.

These are listed in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITESExternal link).

To import this type of animal permanently, you need to be able to show customs a CITES export permit, issued by the country of origin, and an import permit issued by the FSVO.

Entry from the EU is straightforward, provided that the conditions for importing protected animals are met. Entering Switzerland from a non-EU country, on the other hand, is much more laborious, with restrictionsExternal link on the possible points of entry and quarantines, among other things.

No authorisation is required for holidays or short stays with a protected animal if it is travelling with its owner and that person has a certificate of ownership.

Although hens and other poultry are sometimes kept as pets, the FSVO makes no distinction and considers them all to be farm animals. These animals must therefore meet the conditionsExternal link for commercial imports. They must also be registered with the cantonal coordination service.

Domestic rabbits and other rodents

These animals may enter Switzerland for holidays, short stays or permanent residence from an EU country or a third country without special authorisation or health certificate, provided they are travelling with their owner.

Some are likely to be on the listExternal link of protected species. In this case, the same conditions apply as for birds (see above).

Reptiles and amphibians

These animals may enter Switzerland for holidays, short stays or permanent residence from an EU or non-EU country without special authorisation or health certificate, provided they are travelling with their owner.

Some of these animals may be on the listExternal link of protected species. In this case, the same conditions apply as for birds (see above).

Fish and ornamental aquatic animals

These animals may enter Switzerland for holidays, short stays or permanent residence from an EU or non-EU country without special authorisation or health certificate, provided they are travelling with their owner.

Some of these animals may be on the list of protected species. In this case, the same conditions apply as for birds (see above).

Invertebrate animals

These animals may enter Switzerland for holidays, short stays or permanent residence from an EU or non-EU country without special authorisation or health certificate, provided they are travelling with their owner.

Some of these animals may be on the listExternal link of protected species. In this case, the same conditions apply as for birds (see above).

Horses

Horses, donkeys and other equines are not considered to be pets. Special provisionsExternal link apply to their importation.

“Importing my horse caused me fewer problems than importing my dogs,” Bush laughs. She decided to use a specialist company, which took care of the transport and all the formalities. The entire service cost her just under $11,000 dollars.

Barbara Ann Bush in the Emmental region with her husband, two dogs and horse. Barbara Ann Bush

Her case was also straightforward, as her horse is neither a stallion (breeding male) nor a mare. In these cases, it would have been more complicated.

Horses must meet the same veterinary import conditions as domestic animals, but it is also necessary to present an invoice or purchase contract, an equine passport, and an import certificateExternal link.

What’s more, not all airlines or airports are equipped to transport animals of this size. Bush’s horse travelled from Los Angeles to Brussels by plane, then by road to the Emmental.

Latest tips

On its website, FSVO provides a testExternal link to help you work out which conditions to meet, depending on your animal and the type of stay you are planning.

The Facebook group “animal travellersExternal link” is also devoted to this subject.

Even if the process was laborious and the journey stressful for the animals and their owner, Bush has no regrets about taking the plunge: “My dogs and my horse are so happy here,” she says.

Edited by Samuel Jaberg/ds

