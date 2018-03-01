A Swiss man accused of abusing more than 80 children in Thailand for over a decade has been fined and sentenced to 16 years in prison by a Swiss court. He will also be forced to undergo psychotherapy.
The court in Gruyère, canton Fribourg, on Thursday found him guilty notably of human trafficking and sexual acts with children. He had also been accused of exploiting them in order to take pornographic images and for prostitution.
During his trial, the prosecutor had said the 72-year-old from Lucerne had acted with perversity and contempt, denying the humanity and dignity of the children, some of whom were only ten when first abused.
The man had already been convicted for abuse of minors in cantons Fribourg and Valais in 1980 and 1991. He fled Switzerland but was tracked down to Thailand by Valais police.
After serving his sentence in Switzerland, he returned to Thailand in 1996. The majority of his criminal acts were committed between 2002 and 2013. He forced his victims to perform sexual acts on each other, on him or on European clients who visited his bar, which included a hotel room.
No remorse
The prosecutor said only three of his victims had the opportunity to be represented by lawyers, who had demanded compensation of CHF40,000-CHF50,000 ($42,280-$52,850) for moral injury.
On Thursday, the court said the man would have to pay the three victims compensation, but an amount was not revealed.
The court said the man had treated his victims as goods and sex toys and had never shown any remorse.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.