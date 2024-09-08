Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Gunman crossing from Jordan kills three Israelis at border, Israeli army says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

NEAR ALLENBY BRIDGE CROSSING, West Bank (Reuters) – A gunman crossing from Jordan killed three Israeli civilians at the Allenby Bridge border in the occupied West Bank before security forces shot him dead on Sunday, Israeli authorities said.

It was the first attack of its kind along the border with Jordan since Palestinian Islamist group Hamas carried out an assault on southern Israel on Oct. 7, sparking the war in Gaza that has ratcheted up tensions across the region.

The attack took place in a commercial cargo area under Israeli control where Jordanian trucks offload cargo entering the West Bank, officials said. The crossing, also known as the King Hussein Bridge, is about midway between Amman and Jerusalem just north of the Dead Sea.

“A terrorist approached the area of the Allenby Bridge from Jordan in a truck, exited the truck and opened fire at the Israeli security forces operating at the bridge,” the Israeli military said.

“The terrorist was eliminated by the security forces, three Israeli civilians were pronounced dead as a result of the attack,” it added.

Shortly after, Israel closed all three of its land border crossings with Jordan, according to the Israel Airports Authority which oversees such routes.

A Jordanian border official said at least two dozen Jordanian truck drivers in the offloading area had been detained by Israel’s military for interrogation.

Israel and Jordan signed a peace treaty in 1994 and have close security ties. Dozens of trailers cross daily from Jordan, with goods from Jordan and the Gulf that supply both the West Bank and Israeli markets.

“This is a difficult day,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “A loathsome terrorist murdered in cold blood three of our civilians.”

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri praised the attack, referring to it as a response to Israel’s offensive in Gaza. “We expect many more similar actions,” he said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
73 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR