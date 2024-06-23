Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Gunmen fire on targets in Russia’s North Caucasus region, two police killed, interior ministry says

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Gunmen opened fire at a synagogue, an Orthodox church and a police post in Russia’s North Caucasus region of Dagestan, and two police officers were killed, news agencies quoted the Russian Interior Ministry as saying.

Six people were wounded in the attacks.

The reports said one officer was killed when shots were fired at a synagogue in Derbent, home to an ancient Jewish community in the North Caucasus. An exchange of fire also took place in an Orthodox Church in the town, a UNESCO heritage site.

Another exchange of shots took place at a police post in Makhachkala, about 125 kilometres (75 miles) to the north along the Caspian Sea coast and the main city in Dagestan, a mainly Moslem region in southern Russia.

More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

