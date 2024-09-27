Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Gunmen shoot and kill aid worker in Gaza, charity and family say

This content was published on
2 minutes

By Nidal al-Mughrabi

CAIRO (Reuters) – Palestinian gunmen in the Gaza Strip shot and killed an aid worker from a U.S. based charity, firing on her car in what government officials told her family was a case of mistaken identity.

The car in which Islam Hejazy, Gaza program manager at HEAL Palestine, was travelling was intercepted on Thursday in the area of Khan Younis in the south of the enclave.

Gunmen riding in three cars sprayed the vehicle with dozens of bullets, according to residents and the woman’s family.

“She was the mother of two small children and a humanitarian with the highest ethics and professionalism,” HEAL Palestine, posted on its Facebook page.

“HEAL Palestine is more dedicated than ever to serving Gaza, in her honor. Ceasefire now,” it added.

Her family issued a statement on Friday, saying they were told by government parties at the hospital where her body was taken that she was killed by mistake. Her killers, whose identity wasn’t immediately clear, had failed to identify the vehicle she was driving, they said.

There has been no immediate comment from Hamas.

“That was a bigger shock .. How would an innocent soul be wasted and 90 bullets fired at her car just for mistaken identification?” the family said in a statement published by Palestinian media.

Reuters was not able to verify the number of bullets fired.

The incident highlights growing chaos and anarchy in Gaza almost a year into Israel’s military offensive, which has weakened the ability of Hamas-run security services to police the streets, according to the group.

Palestinians have complained of rising theft, gangsters, and price-gouging merchants. Gaza has a population of 2.3 million people and most of them have been internally displaced by the war.

Israel and Hamas have been fighting since gunmen from the Palestinian militant group stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and capturing some 250 hostages, by Israeli tallies.

Israel responded with a military offensive in Gaza, which has killed more than 41,500 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.

