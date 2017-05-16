May 16, 2017 - 17:00

Three years after the death of HR Giger, the medieval city of Gruyères has finally come to terms with the unsettling legacy of the Oscar-winning creator of the creatures from the film Alien. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)

Besides designing the monstrous characters and set props for the 1979 science-fiction horror film, Alien, Hans Rudolf Giger is also well known for his sculptures, paintings and furniture in his unmistakable biomechanoid style .

A native of the city of Chur and a resident of Zurich for most of his life, Giger chose the walled city of Gruyères also known for the cheese by the same name, as a permanent home for many of his most prominent works.

The HR Giger Museumexternal link in Château St. Germain, inaugurated in 1998, is managed by his second wife Carmen Scheifele Giger and contains the largest collection of the artist's works.

