Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran, Hamas says

This content was published on
1 minute

CAIRO (Reuters) -Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran on Wednesday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards said in separate statements.

The Islamist faction mourned the death of Haniyeh, who it said was killed in “a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran”.

Hanieh attended Iran’s new president’s swearing in ceremony on Tuesday.

“Early this morning, the residence of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was struck, resulting in his and one of his body guards’ martyrdom. The cause is under investigation and will be announced soon,” the Revolutionary Guards said.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Dubai, Nidal al-Mughrabi, Enas Alashray and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Stephen Coates)

