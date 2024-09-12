Hanoi flood levels to be little changed, parts to remain inundated – weather agency

reuters_tickers

1 minute

HANOI (Reuters) – Flood water levels of the Red River in Hanoi are forecast to be little changed until at least early Friday, the government’s weather agency said on Thursday, and several parts of the city will remain inundated.

Vietnam has been badly hit by floods and landslides triggered by Typhoon Yagi that made landfall on Saturday, with at least 181 people killed and 141 missing, according to the government’s disaster management agency.

“High flooding water levels have flooded riverside and low-lying areas, eroded dykes and threatened parts of Hanoi” and other northern provinces, the agency said in a report.

The city had earlier evacuated thousands of people living near the swollen river as its waters rose to a 20-year high.

North of Hanoi, deadly landslides are still happening in mountainous areas, according to state media reports.