Hargreaves Lansdown extends deadline for CVC-led consortium to firm $6.9 billion takeover bid

1 minute

(Reuters) – UK’s Hargreaves Lansdown on Monday, gave a consortium led by CVC Advisers and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority until Aug. 9 to make a firm offer for the British investment platform.

The company, co founded by Peter Hargreaves, is preparing to sign off on a 5.41-billion-pound ($6.9 billion) takeover if the group of investors table a formal offer. ($1 = 0.7836 pounds)