This content was published on July 2, 2018 9:54 AM Jul 2, 2018 - 09:54

Schneider-Ammann had invited the Iranian president to visit Switzerland during his own official visit to Teheran in 2016, when he was president.

(Keystone)

Alain Berset, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, will receive Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with military honours in Zurich on Monday.

After the reception, initial informal talks between the two presidents will take place in the capital Bern. Foreign Affairs Minister Ignazio Cassis and his Iranian counterpart Jawad Zarif will also be in attendance.

Official talks will be held tomorrow, with Switzerland represented by Berset, as well as Justice Minister Simonetta Sommaruga and Economics Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann. Schneider-Ammann had invited the Iranian president to visit Switzerland during his own official visit to Tehran in 2016, when he was president.

Iran is an important partner for Switzerland both politically and economically, according to the foreign affairs ministry. The two countries adopted a road map to intensify bilateral relations at the end of February 2016.

+ Read more about Iranian Swiss relations external link

Nuclear deal

The government said a number of agreements and declarations of intent were expected to be signed during the visit, including the Iran nuclear agreement and the situation in the Near and Middle East.

The latest development regarding the Iran nuclear agreement is likely to be a central topic of Rouhani’s visit to Switzerland. Since the US withdrew from the agreement almost two months ago, the international community has been trying to secure the treaty. It contains agreements to monitor Iran’s nuclear programme, and in return offers the lifting of international sanctions.

A declaration of intent regarding health care and science is also expected to be signed, said a spokesperson for the Swiss president. After visiting Switzerland, Rouhani will travel to Austria for an official visit. The nuclear agreement was negotiated in Geneva and signed in Vienna.

Diplomacy ‘Good officer’ looks back on Tehran role By Thomas Stephens The former Swiss ambassador to Iran, where Switzerland looks after the interests of the United States, tells swissinfo.ch why there’s always ...

SDA-ATS/ln

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!