Apr 18, 2017 - 13:03

Some of the 662 “Tramps” who took part in the world’s largest gathering of people dressed as Charlie Chaplin’s most famous character. They met at the Manoir de Ban in Corsier, overlooking Lake Geneva, on April 16. (RTS/swissinfo.ch)

The record was set to mark Chaplin’s birthday and to celebrate the first year of “Chaplin’s Worldexternal link”. The museum devoted to the London-born comic actor, director and composer is located in a 14-hectare park and occupies the mansion where the Chaplin family lived the last 25 years of Charlie Chaplin’s life.