This content was published on June 19, 2018 4:55 PM Jun 19, 2018 - 16:55

The Swiss like their pharmacies to stay as they are (Keystone)

The Swiss are happy with their healthcare system and don’t want any experiments, according to a survey released on Tuesday by the Swiss pharmaceutical association Interpharma.

In general, the 1,200 people questioned by the research and polling institute GfS Bern said they wanted healthcare to focus on quantity and quality and less on cost.

+ More information on Swiss healthcare and health insurance

+ More articles on healthcare in Switzerlandexternal link

Only a third of respondents consulted for the Health Monitor 2018external link survey agreed with the idea of tying health premiums to income. One in six saw paying health premiums as a problem.

When it came to a global budget – financial caps on the Swiss healthcare system currently being discussed – 91% thought such a scheme would lead to longer waiting times and would limit the choice of doctor or hospital. In addition, 54% didn’t think a global budget would result in lower premiums and 74% feared patients would no longer receive necessary medicine.

Separately on Tuesday, price comparison website comparis.ch predicted basic health insurance premiums would increase by 4% in 2019. This, it said in a statementexternal link, was due to more treatment and medicine being consumed rather than a change in their price.

Consumer affairs Price watchdog targets rising health costs By Susan Misicka The growing expenses related to healthcare in Switzerland is a major concern for the price watchdog.

SDA-ATS/ts

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!