Health systems

Demonstration in Berne for access to psychotherapy
In their call to demonstrate, the rally organisers demanded that psychotherapy should be accessible and affordable for all. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Demonstrators in Swiss capital demand better access to mental health care
Thousands of people demonstrated in Bern on Saturday afternoon in favour of access to mental health care for all. They condemned the long waiting lists, the lack of access to therapy and the absence of a clear pricing system.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The demonstrators, who organisers said totaled around 5,000, held banners proclaiming, among other things, “Psychotherapy should not be a luxury” and “Your therapist is angry”. A minute’s silence was observed in memory of victims of suicide.

“Health is not a market,” said psychotherapist Valentina Achermann, a member of Bern’s city parliament. She called for “money, time and respect”. In her view, it is unthinkable that people in one of the richest countries in the world should have to wait so long to see a therapist.

Dr. Fernando Taveras, a psychiatrist and Hispanic mental healthcare expert with SOMOS Community Care Clinic, holds a model of a brain as he stands for a portrait in New York on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Mental health experts, community clinics and politicians are working to create new programs to break down barriers that Latinos might face to getting therapy or treatment.

Demographics

Is Switzerland in a mental health crisis?

This content was published on Mental health has shifted more into focus in Switzerland, and the latest figures confirm an increase in mental illness.

Read more: Is Switzerland in a mental health crisis?

Affordable for all

In their call to demonstrate, the rally organisers demanded that psychotherapy should be accessible and affordable for all. To achieve this, they called for adequate fees, less bureaucracy, affordable training places and better working conditions. The organisers also called for solidarity with those affected.

The demonstration was organised by the “Mental Health for All” initiative, a group of professionals, students and people interested in the field of psychotherapeutic care throughout Switzerland. Their demands were supported by the Social Democrats, the Green Party and various trade unions and organisations active in the health sector.

Disputed pricing system

The organisers are critical of the prescription model in force since 2022, which has been the subject of bitter negotiations between professional organisations and health insurers. Psychotherapists can have their services reimbursed by basic health insurance if patients have a doctor’s prescription. However, insurers are complaining that this will lead to additional costs and are planning to reduce fees.

Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

The professional organisations did not take an active part in the demonstration, so as not to offend the negotiating partners at this delicate time, said the Zurich cantonal association. A draft national price system has been on the table since June.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

