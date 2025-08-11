Swiss hospitals faced CHF750 million loss in 2024

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
The loss-making hospitals in Switzerland posted a loss totalling CHF750 million ($926 million) in 2024. Despite an increase in turnover and fee increases, more than half of the service providers posted negative operating results after deducting depreciation.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This is the result of a study of 50 hospitals, rehabilitation and psychiatric clinics by the consultancy firm KPMG. The Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper first reported on the survey on Monday.

In operational terms, over 80% of the institutions achieved a positive operating result. The growth in turnover was 4.9%. This was due to an above-average increase of 1.5% in inpatient rates. However, cost growth also amounted to 4.9%.

In order to cover their investments, the facilities would have to achieve an EBITDA margin of 10%. KPMG shows that they are not achieving this. The average margin in 2024 was 3.4% after 1.9% in the previous year.

