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Health systems

Swiss physiotherapists divided on proposed new fees

woman in physio
A majority of physios in Switzerland are worried the new system will cause problems, including costing them money. Keystone-SDA

A new fee structure planned for 2027 has sparked divisions among physios, as well as the creation of a new association, Prophysio, which says it wants to “represent modern physiotherapy in health policy”.

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Swiss physiotherapists divided on proposed new fees
Listening: Swiss physiotherapists divided on proposed new fees
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Keystone-SDA

The initiators of the association said on Tuesday that they want to play an active role in shaping the economic framework for a modern, evidence-based and impact-oriented physiotherapy.

The catalyst for the organisation’s formation was the outcome of negotiations around a new fee structure. An industry survey of 2,800 physiotherapists by the Sotomo research institute showed that 71% view the new system negatively – including a majority both of practice owners and employees.

Some 55% of those surveyed expect to lose income. Opponents of the new fee structure also fear that treatment times will be extended, which could affect the provision of care.

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Government to decide on rates

The new association emerged from another organisation, faire-physio-tarife.ch. According to the survey, 52% of physiotherapists saw a need for new representation.

In April, Physioswiss, along with H+ (the association of hospitals) and Prio.swiss (health insurers), announced that they had wrapped up negotiations on the new tariffs. The dossier was forwarded to the federal government, which must now take a decision.

The three actors defended the new tariff structure, which they say takes into account the needs of patients, physiotherapists and the healthcare system. They say it ensures greater transparency, less bureaucracy and is not a cost-cutting programme.

The new model provides for a switch to a performance-based tariff with a time-based component. Specifically, physiotherapy services will be billed in five-minute increments.

+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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