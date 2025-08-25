Swiss hospitals record rise in patients but lower productivity

In 2024, Swiss hospitals recorded an increase in the number of patients treated, but productivity remained at a standstill. This is according to a study by the consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

In detail, operating profitability rose to 4.5%, mainly due to growth in outpatient (+5%) and inpatient (+2.4%) care. However, productivity advanced by only 0.3%, well below the long-term average.

The study highlights shortcomings in investments in digitisation, infrastructure and process modernisation. PwC proposes solutions such as digital appointment planning, more efficient management of admissions and discharges and standardisation of treatment.

Despite tariff increases, inflation and the costs of personnel, energy and materials have put pressure on the accounts. In 2024, the cantons and other owners provided record support of more than CHF1 billion ($1.25 billion), ensuring the financial stability of hospitals. However, PwC warns that this support cannot replace the necessary structural reforms.

PwC’s study is based on the annual accounts of 44 acute care hospitals of various sizes, found in almost every canton. It also analysed twelve psychiatric facilities.

