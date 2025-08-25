Swiss hospitals record rise in patients but lower productivity
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss hospitals record rise in patients but lower productivity
In 2024, Swiss hospitals recorded an increase in the number of patients treated, but productivity remained at a standstill. This is according to a study by the consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Italiano
it
Ospedali svizzeri: aumentano pazienti, ma produttività è ferma
Original
In detail, operating profitability rose to 4.5%, mainly due to growth in outpatient (+5%) and inpatient (+2.4%) care. However, productivity advanced by only 0.3%, well below the long-term average.
The study highlights shortcomings in investments in digitisation, infrastructure and process modernisation. PwC proposes solutions such as digital appointment planning, more efficient management of admissions and discharges and standardisation of treatment.
Despite tariff increases, inflation and the costs of personnel, energy and materials have put pressure on the accounts. In 2024, the cantons and other owners provided record support of more than CHF1 billion ($1.25 billion), ensuring the financial stability of hospitals. However, PwC warns that this support cannot replace the necessary structural reforms.
PwC’s study is based on the annual accounts of 44 acute care hospitals of various sizes, found in almost every canton. It also analysed twelve psychiatric facilities.
Translated from Italian by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Boats sail to Solothurn to celebrate 700 years of Le Landeron
This content was published on
The challenge of crossing Lake Biel from Le Landeron to Solothurn without a motor was taken up by 16 amateur crews on Saturday. The competition is part of Le Landeron's 700th anniversary celebrations.
Swiss cantonal ministers keep low profile on social media
This content was published on
A small base of followers and neutral posts: these are the conclusions that emerge from a study published by UNIL researchers into the use of social networks by councillors of state.
Swiss rents forecast to rise up to 5% annually, housing chief warns
This content was published on
Rents on the Swiss market are set to rise by between 3% and 5% a year over the next few years, warned Martin Tschirren, Director of the Federal Housing Office (FHO), on Sunday. "Demand for housing remains higher than supply".
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.