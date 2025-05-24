Foundation stone laid for new building for biomedicine in Basel
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Foundation stone laid for new building for biomedicine in Basel
The foundation stone for the new Centre for Biomedicine building was laid on the University of Basel's Life Sciences Campus on Friday. The laboratory building, which will cost CHF365 million ($444 million), will host around 700 researchers from 2030/2031, the university announced on Friday.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Grundsteinlegung für 365-Millionen-Neubau für Biomedizin in Basel
Original
According to the press release, the building will bring together all the units of the Department of Biomedicine, which were previously spread across several locations. It is ideally located in the immediate vicinity of the Biozentrum, the university hospitals and the Department of Biosystems Science and Engineering at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.
“With its 11 floors and a height of more than 40 meters, it will be a powerful center for translational research, aiming to translate laboratory findings into medical treatments,” said the press release.
The new building project is being realised by Implenia as total contractor. This model guarantees the University of Basel a binding contract price and therefore a high level of cost certainty, writes the university.
Much more expensive than originally planned
With this model, the university aimed to avoid the new Biozentrum building debacle. Nevertheless, this new building will also be massively more expensive than originally planned – by CHF153 million.
More
More
US tariffs pressure Swiss pharma powerhouse
This content was published on
Looming US pharma tariffs could challenge the status quo in pharmaceutical hubs like Switzerland as investment shifts to the US.
This was accompanied by an increase in the loan guarantee from the two sponsoring cantons of Basel-City and Basel-Country from CHF106 million to CHF182.5 million. The two cantonal parliaments approved this equally divided guarantee amount in 2023.
The Department of Biomedicine at the University of Basel conducts research at the interface between basic science and medical application. The main areas of research range from cancer and immune research to regenerative medicine and neurosciences.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Popular Stories
More
Aging society
No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.