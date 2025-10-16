Geneva hospital does partial heart transplant in a first for Europe
Last September, the Geneva University Hospitals performed the first partial heart transplant in Europe. This highly technical operation was performed on a 12-year-old patient suffering from complex congenital heart disease.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
This highly complex surgical technique enables only the failing structures of the heart to be replaced. Only part of the donor heart is transplanted, enabling the child’s original heart to be preserved, the hospital group said at a press conference on Thursday.
The operation involved transplanting the two valves that ensure blood is ejected from the heart, the aortic valve, and the pulmonary valve. The young patient is doing well and is continuing his convalescence under medical supervision.
More
Paralysed man walks again using thought-controlled brain-spine device
Since the first partial heart transplant in 2022 at Duke University in the United States, only around 30 such procedures have been performed worldwide, and so far exclusively in the US.
A partial heart transplant reduces the risk of the body rejecting the organ. In addition, unlike conventional artificial prostheses, the transplanted living valves can grow with the child, and thus help to avoid further operations, the hospital explained.
+ Why the Swiss are donating more organs for transplant
Translated from French with DeepL/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.