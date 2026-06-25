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Healthcare innovation

Japanese SoftBank acquires robotics arm of ABB to create super AI

The Swiss M&A market reached record levels in 2025. Swissinfo looks at some of those deals and why they matter.

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1 minute
Olivia Kinghorst

M&A transactions volumes in Switzerland exceeded $166 billion (CHF132 billion) last year, mostly driven by outbound investment of pharma and the technology, media and telecom industries.

That compares with $115 billion in 2024.

In October last year, the Japanese multimedia investment company SoftBank acquired the robotics section of ABB for $5.4 billion (CHF4.2 billion), the fifth largest M&A deal in Switzerland in 2025.

SoftBank aims to integrate ABB Robotics into its “Physical AI” strategy, combining industrial automation with AI, robotics, and computing.

The acquisition represents a massive strategic push by SoftBank to combine robotics with artificial intelligence.

ABB said it plans to reinvest the proceeds into high-growth areas.

Edited by Virginie Mangin/rg

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR