Novartis buys Avidity Biosciences as part of broader spending spree

The Swiss M&A market reached record levels in 2025. Swissinfo looks at some of those deals and why they matter.

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Olivia Kinghorst

M&A transactions volumes in Switzerland exceeded $163 billion last year, mostly driven by outbound investment of pharma and the technology, media and telecom industries.

That compares with $115 billion in 2024.

In October last year Novartis said it had agreed to buy the US biotech company Avidity Biosciences for around $12 billion (CHF9.4), with the goal of accessing new therapies and boosting mid-term growth.

The transaction will strengthen Novartis’ neuroscience business with three programmes in the late development phase, according to a press release issued at the time.

The company said it will increase its annual growth for the period between 2024 and 2029 from 5 to 6%.

This is the company’s biggest acquisition in more than a decade and comes as Novartis is increasing M&A spending.

Text: vm

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