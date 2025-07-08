Novartis given green light for infant anti-malaria drug

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Healthcare innovation

Swiss medicines regulator Swissmedic has approved Coartem Baby, a Novartis anti-malaria drug developed for infants weighing between two and five kilos.

This is a significant step in global efforts to improve access to life-saving treatments for vulnerable populations, Swissmedic wrote in a statement today. The product fills a serious treatment gap for one of the most vulnerable patient groups.

The availability of a treatment specifically designed for girls and young children marks an important step forward in the global fight against malaria.

The approval process for the product – also known as Riamet Baby in some countries – involved close collaboration with the national regulatory authorities of eight African countries: Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Uganda and Tanzania.

The Global Malaria Programme of the World Health Organisation (WHO) also participated in the scientific evaluation.

“For more than 30 years we have stayed the course in the fight against malaria, working tirelessly to deliver scientific breakthroughs where they are most needed,” said Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, in a note released by his company.

“Together with our partners, we are proud to have gone further, developing the first clinically tested malaria treatment for infants and children, ensuring that even the smallest and most vulnerable can finally receive the treatment they deserve.”

