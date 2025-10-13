Roche gets US green light for innovative Alzheimer’s test

Roche, US also gives green light for innovative Alzheimer's test Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss pharmaceutical firm Roche has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Elecsys pTau181 test capable of diagnosing Alzheimer's and other cognitive disorders through blood samples.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Roche, anche da USA via libera per test innovativo Alzheimer Original Read more: Roche, anche da USA via libera per test innovativo Alzheimer

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The test – developed by Roche in collaboration with the US pharmaceutical group Eli Lilly – is designed for patients aged 55 years and older with cognitive disorders or symptoms.

+ Weighing hope and hope with new Alzheimer’s treatments

Elecsys pTau181 measures the blood concentration of the phosphorylated tau protein (pTau181), which is often elevated in the presence of Alzheimer’s disease. In the case of non-significant values, the disease can be excluded with a high degree of probability.

The test can be performed in family doctors’ offices, simplifies the diagnosis of the disease and helps determine whether a patient’s cognitive decline is due to Alzheimer’s or not.

It also saves costs associated with more invasive examinations. Currently, a computed tomography scan or analysis of cerebrospinal fluid by puncturing the spinal cord is required to obtain a clear diagnosis.

For its test, Roche had already obtained the CE mark of conformity last July for marketing the product on the European Union market.

More

More Breakthrough Alzheimer’s drug produced in Switzerland This content was published on Biogen’s new factory in Switzerland is the only producer of the active ingredient in Leqembi, approved to treat Alzheimer’s disease. Read more: Breakthrough Alzheimer’s drug produced in Switzerland

Translated from Italian with DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories