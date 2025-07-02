Swiss firm BioVersys signs deal with Shionogi for antibiotics research

The two companies want to drive forward a BioVersys program for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacteria. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss biotech firm BioVersys has signed a research and licensing agreement with the Japanese pharmaceutical company Shionogi.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Under the terms of the collaboration, BioVersys is entitled to upfront and short-term research payments of CHF5 million, as the Basel-based company announced on Wednesday.

Should Shionogi exercise a license option, approval and sales-based payments of up to CHF479 million ($604 million) tiered royalties on future sales would be added.

+ BioVersys is first Swiss IPO of 2025

The two companies want to drive forward a BioVersys program for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacteria. These pathogens can cause lung and skin infections and pathological swelling of the lymph nodes, particularly in people with weakened immune systems.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch