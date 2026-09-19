Swiss pharma firm Roche opens new research centre in Boston

Roche: opens new research centre in Boston, "commitment to the US" Keystone-SDA

Roche has announced the opening of a new research and development centre dedicated to cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases in Boston, together with its US subsidiary Genentech.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Roche: apre nuovo centro di ricerca a Boston, “impegno negli Usa” Original Read more: Roche: apre nuovo centro di ricerca a Boston, “impegno negli Usa”

The Roche Genentech Innovation Centre in Boston is located at Harvard’s Enterprise Research Campus in the Allston neighbourhood, the company stated in a press release on Thursday. The facility will bring together scientists working in basic research, clinical development, artificial intelligence and scientific data, creating a research environment where work will span from early-stage discovery to advanced clinical development. A 10-year lease has been signed for a total area of 95,000 square metres, where up to 500 specialists will work.

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The investment forms part of the group’s $50 billion (CHF41 billion) commitment to manufacturing and research in the United States, building on other recent investments in Holly Springs, North Carolina, and Hillsboro, Oregon. Roche and Genentech employ around 25,000 people in the United States, with 15 research and development centres, as well as 13 manufacturing sites in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics sectors.

“Scientific innovation has always been the foundation of Roche and Genentech’s success, and the United States remains one of our most important innovation hubs,”commented CEO Thomas Schinecker, as quoted in the press release.

“This investment in Boston is an important part of our commitment to expand our US manufacturing and R&D footprint. By investing in scientific talent, new capabilities and infrastructure, we are strengthening our ability to discover and develop the next generation of medicines for patients,” added the 51-year-old executive, who holds Austrian and German nationality.

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““Roche and Genentech’s decision to expand their presence here is another powerful vote of confidence in Massachusetts and in the people who make our state a global center for discovery and innovation,” said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, who is also quoted in the press release. “We’re proud to welcome this new Innovation Center and the groundbreaking research that will help shape the future of medicine,” concluded the 55-year-old Democratic Party representative.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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