This content was published on November 16, 2018 10:11 AM Nov 16, 2018 - 10:11

Beekeepers in the southern Swiss canton of Ticino are seeing a remarkable increase in honey yields. What's behind it? Davide Conconi, president of Ticino's beekeeping association, reckons it's due to healthier bee populations, better training for beekeepers and more awareness in society of the need to promote bio-diversity in domestic gardens. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

