Cleaning up in Uerkheim (Keystone)

Repairs at a bakery in Uerkheim (Keystone)

A car owner surveys the damage after severe rain and hail storms fell in the Chateau d'Oex area (Keystone)

Workers remove stones carried by violent storms in the Chateau d'Oex area (Keystone)

Repairs by the railway station in Zofingen (Keystone)

Stormy weather around Switzerland

This content was published on July 9, 2017 6:26 PM Jul 9, 2017 - 18:26





From high winds and flooding to hailstones and lightning, heavy storms battered parts of Switzerland over the weekend.

Here are some photos of the stormy effects and damage from the affected regions.