Helicopter with 3 on board disappears in Russia’s Amur region, agencies report

1 minute

(Reuters) – A helicopter belonging to a Russian gold mining company disappeared on Monday with three people on board and rescue crew were still searching for the aircraft, Russian agencies reported on Tuesday.

The aircraft, a Robinson R66 helicopter that belonged to the Khergu gold mining company, was making an unregistered flight across the territory of the Amur region in Russia’s Far East, Interfax news agency reported, citing a statement from the local branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

More than 20 rescuers were still searching on Tuesday for the aircraft using several pieces of equipment, RIA agency reported. It said that the helicopter went missing in a marshy area, which complicates the search.

Interfax reported that there was no information about who was on board the aircraft.

