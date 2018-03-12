This content was published on March 12, 2018 3:51 PM Mar 12, 2018 - 15:51

Since the turn of the century, the orangutan population in Borneo has fallen by more than half. Rainforest clearance is depriving them of their natural habitat. Regina Frey, President of the Swiss-based PanEco foundation, works with the Sumatran orangutan conservation programme. She says that in addition to direct efforts on behalf of the orangutans (confiscation, evacuation, rehabilitation and resettlement), lobbying, research and awareness-raising work is also crucial. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)



