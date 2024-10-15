Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Hezbollah deputy chief says group aims to inflict pain on Israel

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Hezbollah’s deputy secretary general Naim Qassem said on Tuesday his group has adopted “a new calculation” to inflict pain on Israel, even as he called for a ceasefire.

Israel launched a major offensive against the Iran-backed Hezbollah on Sept. 23 with the aim of allowing residents of northern Israel to return to homes they had been forced to evacuate during a year of cross-border rocket fire from Lebanon.

“The solution is a ceasefire, we are not speaking from a position of weakness,” Qassem said. “If the Israelis do not want that, we will continue,” he added in a broadcast speech.

Qassem said that residents of northern Israel would be able to return home after a ceasefire deal is reached through an indirect agreement.

But he threatened that more Israelis will be displaced if the war continues, saying that “the number of uninhabited settlements will increase, and hundreds of thousands, even more than two million, will be in danger at any time, at any hour, on any day”.

He added that since Israel has attacked all over Lebanon, the group has the right to attack anywhere in Israel.

“We will focus on targeting the Israeli military and its centres and barracks,” he said.

Israeli strikes have killed at least 2,309 people in Lebanon over the last year, mainly in the last few weeks, according to the Lebanese government. More than 1.2 million Lebanese have been displaced.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
8 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
74 Likes
59 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
154 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR