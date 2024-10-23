Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Hezbollah says in statement it has killed 70 Israeli soldiers

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Hezbollah’s operations room said on Wednesday its fighters had killed more than 70 Israeli troops in its clashes with Israeli forces, updating from a statement last week saying 55 were killed.

It did not say in what time frame they were killed. Israel has said it has lost around 20 soldiers inside Lebanon since its ground operations began, and around 30 more in Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel. (This story has been refiled to clarify headline to show that Hezbollah said it in a statement)

