Hezbollah says it launched attack on military base in Tel Aviv, no sirens heard in city

This content was published on
1 minute

CAIRO (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Iran-aligned Hezbollah said on Wednesday that it had launched an attack on Tel Aviv’s Hakirya military base, for the first time with drones, however there were no warning sirens heard and no immediate reports of any impact in a busy area of the city.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on Hezbollah’s statement and no warning sirens were heard by a Reuters reporter in the city or reported by the military in Tel Aviv.

Hezbollah had made no further claims about any outcome around a hour after it first reported it had launched the attack.

The base, which is the military and government’s centre in Tel Aviv, hosts the headquarters of several military entities including the war cabinet.

It is situated in a busy area in the city next to a large shopping mall and a train station.

