Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Hezbollah says no official ceasefire proposal received yet

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Hezbollah has not received any proposals on a truce for Lebanon, a spokesperson said Monday, as Israel’s foreign minister said diplomatic efforts had made “progress” and amid Israeli media reports that the cabinet had approved a ceasefire proposal.

“So far, according to my information, nothing official has reached Lebanon or us in this regard,” the head of Hezbollah’s media office, Mohammad Afif, said in news conference in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

“I believe that we are still in the phase of testing the waters and presenting initial ideas and proactive discussions, but so far there is nothing actual yet,” he added.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar said on Monday that progress had been made in Lebanon’s ceasefire talks but that enforcement remained the most important element.

“There is progress,” Saar told a press conference on Monday, adding: “the main challenge will be to enforce what will be agreed.”

Israel Hayom reported on Sunday that substantial progress has been made in diplomatic negotiations over a proposed Lebanon ceasefire that would require Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River, barring its military presence near the Israeli border, while the IDF would return to the international border.

Yedioth Ahronoth, Israel’s best-selling newspaper, reported on Monday that Israel and Lebanon have exchanged drafts through U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, signalling progress in efforts to reach a final agreement.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
75 Likes
84 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
58 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR