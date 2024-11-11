Hezbollah says no official ceasefire proposal received yet

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Hezbollah has not received any proposals on a truce for Lebanon, a spokesperson said Monday, as Israel’s foreign minister said diplomatic efforts had made “progress” and amid Israeli media reports that the cabinet had approved a ceasefire proposal.

“So far, according to my information, nothing official has reached Lebanon or us in this regard,” the head of Hezbollah’s media office, Mohammad Afif, said in news conference in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

“I believe that we are still in the phase of testing the waters and presenting initial ideas and proactive discussions, but so far there is nothing actual yet,” he added.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar said on Monday that progress had been made in Lebanon’s ceasefire talks but that enforcement remained the most important element.

“There is progress,” Saar told a press conference on Monday, adding: “the main challenge will be to enforce what will be agreed.”

Israel Hayom reported on Sunday that substantial progress has been made in diplomatic negotiations over a proposed Lebanon ceasefire that would require Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River, barring its military presence near the Israeli border, while the IDF would return to the international border.

Yedioth Ahronoth, Israel’s best-selling newspaper, reported on Monday that Israel and Lebanon have exchanged drafts through U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, signalling progress in efforts to reach a final agreement.