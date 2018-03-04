“The consumption of alcohol, drugs or medication is by far the most common cause of obstinate and unmanageable passengers,” said Karin Müller, a spokeswoman for Swiss International Air Lines.
Helvetic Airlines and Edelweiss also reported problems, for example ignored safety instructions, verbal confrontations with flight attendants, smoking in the lavatories and drinking alcohol that passengers had brought onto the plane themselves. In addition, arguments between passengers, for example over hand luggage, continued to cause headaches for the cabin crew.
In December, the pilot of a passenger jet destined for Zurich made an unscheduled stop at Stuttgart airport because a Swiss passenger had become aggressive after being denied champagne.
German police said crew members were unable to calm the 44-year-old business class passenger, who was angered by their refusal to serve her more sparkling wine on the flight from Moscow. The woman was escorted off the Airbus A320 and ordered to pay €5,000 (CHF5,770).
