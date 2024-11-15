High-altitude Swiss mountaintop restaurant rebuilt after fire

LES DIABLERETS, Switzerland (Reuters) – A Swiss mountain restaurant with panoramic views of the Alps has been rebuilt after it burnt down two years ago.

The Botta restaurant named after its architect Mario Botta is built on a rocky ledge 3,000 meters above sea level and has sweeping views over the Tsanfleuron Glacier and famous peaks including the Eiger, Jungfrau, Matterhorn and Mont Blanc.

The rebuild cost 30 million Swiss francs ($33.8 million).

The restaurant can be accessed via an adjacent cable car which forms part of the Glacier 3000 ski resort near the village of Les Diablerets in the French-speaking canton of Vaud.

($1 = 0.8873 Swiss francs)