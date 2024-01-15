Hinduja human trafficking trial delayed
The Swiss trial of four members of the Hinduja family, accused of human trafficking, was adjourned Monday morning by the Geneva Criminal Court due to the absence of two defendants and two lawyers.
It will resume on Wednesday with preliminary questions.
Those absent presented medical certificates. The defendants will receive an appearance warrant for Wednesday, January 25, indicated the president of the Criminal Court. The trial on the merits of the case should therefore begin at that time.
This family of billionaires, at the head of an Indian industrial conglomerate, is accused of human trafficking and usury by trade. According to the Public Prosecutor's Office, they exploited domestic workers for years in their villa in Cologny. These people recruited in India came from very poor backgrounds.
Monday morning, the three plaintiffs were present, surrounded by their lawyers. The Hinduja parents, namely Prakash Hinduja (78 years old) and his wife (75 years old) were absent. The son (56 years old) and daughter-in-law (50 years old) were present.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.