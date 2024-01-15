Hinduja human trafficking trial delayed

Two members of the Hinduja family, Prakash Hinduja's daughter-in-law and son (center with hood and cap), arrive at the courthouse in Geneva. Bewe

The Swiss trial of four members of the Hinduja family, accused of human trafficking, was adjourned Monday morning by the Geneva Criminal Court due to the absence of two defendants and two lawyers.

It will resume on Wednesday with preliminary questions.

Those absent presented medical certificates. The defendants will receive an appearance warrant for Wednesday, January 25, indicated the president of the Criminal Court. The trial on the merits of the case should therefore begin at that time.

This family of billionaires, at the head of an Indian industrial conglomerate, is accused of human trafficking and usury by trade. According to the Public Prosecutor's Office, they exploited domestic workers for years in their villa in Cologny. These people recruited in India came from very poor backgrounds.

Monday morning, the three plaintiffs were present, surrounded by their lawyers. The Hinduja parents, namely Prakash Hinduja (78 years old) and his wife (75 years old) were absent. The son (56 years old) and daughter-in-law (50 years old) were present.

