Karin Keller-Sutter (Radical-Liberal) became the ninth women Federal Councillor in 2018, when she was chosen to replace outgoing economics minister, Johann Scheider-Ammann.

Viola Amherd (Christian Democrats) was voted in as Doris Leuthard's replacement, and Switzerland's eight female cabinet minister, in 2018. She was previously a parliamentarian since 2005.

Simonetta Sommaruga (Social Democrats) has sat on the Federal Council since 2010, where she heads the police and justice ministry.

Doris Leuthard (Christian Democrats) served on the Federal Council for 12 years, in a number of roles, until stepping down in 2018.

Micheline Calmy-Rey (Social Democrats), a strong advocate of “active neutrality” and open diplomacy, was Federal Councillor from 2003 to 2011.

Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf was elected in 2008 as a People's Party member, but later left to form the Conservative Democratic Party. She was minister until 2015.

Ruth Metzler (Christian Democrats), became the second-youngest minister in history when she joined the Federal Council in 1999 aged 35.

Ruth Dreifuss (Social Democrat) was Federal Councillor from 1993 to 1999, and became the first Jewish and female president of the country.

Elisabeth Kopp (Radical-Liberal), was the first woman elected. She served from 1984 to 1989, when a scandal (of which she was later cleared) let to her stepping down.

From 1848 to 1984, when the first woman was elected to the Federal Council, the Swiss government was populated exclusively by men. On Wednesday, Viola Amherd and Karin Keller-Sutter became the eighth and ninth female ministers in Swiss history.

Women earned the right to vote in Switzerland in 1971, but the country had to wait another thirteen years before a women entered government, when Elisabeth Kopp became the first, in 1984.

Rather than opening the floodgates, however, progress has since remained slow: eight more women, including Wednesday's pair, have sat on the cabinet. This is in comparison to the overall figure of 110 male Federal Councillors throughout history.



The Federal Council in Switzerland is elected by Parliament, who holds a vote every four years, in December. Votes can also be necessary when ministers step down. This was the case in 2018, when after the stepping down of Doris Leuthard (Christian Democrats) and Johann Schneider-Ammann (Radical-Liberals) two seats on the seven-member executive body became vacant. end of infobox

