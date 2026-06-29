A ‘European disaster’: a personal reflection in photographs on the Yugoslav Wars
Swissinfo photographer Thomas Kern witnessed the wars in Croatia and Bosnia and, for several months, the siege of Sarajevo. A personal retrospective.
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As a photo editor I am responsible for the editorial use of photography at SWI swissinfo.ch and our collaborations with photographers. When the opportunity arises, I take a camera and accompany one of our journalists.
I trained as a photographer in Zürich and began working as a photojournalist in 1989. I was a founder of the Swiss photographers' agency Lookat Photos in 1990. A two-time World Press Award winner, I have also been awarded several Swiss national scholarships. My work has been widely exhibited and it is represented in various collections.
I didn’t visit the Holiday Inn very often. In fact, I had originally intended not to go to Sarajevo at all. The city had been under siege by Serbian forces since April 1992. My impression was that there were already enough photographers there. I didn’t want to become part of that crowd at the Holiday Inn, the only hotel in the besieged city.
In early 1992, I was taking photographs for a Swiss newspaper at a refugee shelter in Davos. It was there that I first met refugees from a country that was falling apart: Yugoslavia. The impressions left by those encounters stayed with me. The Vukovar massacre was already known. For the first time, I became aware of a war in Europe, almost on our doorstep.
Back then, I shared a Saab with a friend, but it gradually became more my car than his – and in August 1992 I drove it to Croatia. In Zagreb, I was able to stay with people working for the UN.
From there, I moved closer to the front line. I crossed the River Drina several times to Bosanski Brod, where Croatian and Bosnian units were fighting Serbian forces. I tried to keep track of events using various maps – that was essential for assessing where the risks lay. After a while, however, I realised I wasn’t finding what really interested me there.
I didn’t see myself as a war photographer. Rather, my aim was to show what war did to people and what it meant for those living through it. Many conversations with Ervin, an experienced Slovenian journalist from Mladina, led me to realise that, if I wanted to see that for myself, I would have to go to Sarajevo after all.
Serbian troops and militias occupied the suburbs and hills surrounding the city for 1,425 days between 1992 and 1996. It was the longest siege of the 20th century. Between 350,000 and 450,000 people remained in the city. While some fled, new refugees from eastern Bosnia arrived in besieged Sarajevo. An airlift via the airport and a tunnel provided the most basic supplies.
More than 300 shells struck the city every day, while Serbian snipers kept residents in their sights.
According to estimates, the gunfire and shelling killed more than 11,000 inhabitants.
In Croatia, I mainly met Croatians. Although they held different views, they nevertheless shared a similar perspective.
In Sarajevo, things were different. In the disintegrating Yugoslavia, the city symbolised the multi-ethnic state. Bosniaks, Serbs, Croats, Jews and Roma lived together there. The people I met knew that this coexistence was at stake. I could sense how torn they were.
My photographs were later published alongside a text by the Croatian-Bosnian writer Miljenko Jergović. His words captured my impressions better than any caption could:
“The tall poplars, acacias and ash trees cast their shadows over the venerable Gothic architecture of Austro-Hungarian marble. The crumbling stone, long since eroded by acid rain and communism, is falling apart. Gravestones bearing eternal memories are toppling over, never to be raised again, never to exist. People want to keep warm, and they keep no record of the dead. They lie cold, somewhere deep down, beneath all this horror, far removed from that incorrigible need of the living to maintain their body temperature at a comfortable 36.8°C.”
Heating by making holes in a gas pipe
It was freezing. There was no central heating. You either lit a fire with wood or heated with gas. In practice, this meant making holes in a gas pipe and holding a flame to it. As I was staying with a host family in Sarajevo, I experienced everyday life first-hand. I learnt how to find wood and joined others fetching water. In doing so, I got to know the city.
Gradually, I expanded the area I knew. I spent hours walking around taking photographs. I went wherever it was possible and relatively safe from Serbian snipers. A Bosnian newspaper, Oslobođenje, was still being published in the city. Its reporting, together with conversations with my hosts, helped me find my bearings.
I was staying with Medina, whom I had met through Ervin. She was also a journalist and wrote for Mladina. Living with her were her sister Jasna and her children, as well as Ismira and Sead, who worked for the Bosnian Army press office.
>>The following photographs are taken from Thomas Kern’s private archive. They were not intended for publication at the time.
Off to the Holiday Inn for the birthday cake
There wasn’t much of a normal daily life left in Sarajevo even during that first winter of the siege. But people carried on: celebrating New Year’s Eve, children’s birthday parties, and a bar was open about every two weeks. I couldn’t exactly splash the cash back then, but as an international journalist I still had more at my disposal than most. So, for example, I was able to contribute a cake for Medina’s niece’s party. I went to the Holiday Inn to buy this cake.
During that time, I was completely on my own. I didn’t want to be a war photographer, but of course I was part of that reality. I was constantly dealing with other journalists and was also dependent on them.
There were hardly any phones for international calls. You could use a satellite phone in the TV studio building for 20 marks a minute. At one point, I rang my editor-in-chief on it and said: “I’m in the right place now. I’m working every day. Things are going well, but I can’t get home to watch the films. You’ll just have to wait.”
My work was first published in May 1993 in the magazine DU under the title “The Balkans: A European Disaster”. Because that is exactly what the war was: it was European. It was completely different from Iraq, where I had been before. I felt and knew that this war had more to do with me.
Switzerland: close and connected
In Croatia and Bosnia, I saw women walking past with plastic bags from the Swiss department store Manor – a sight just like home. And if I got into the car and drove for 16 hours, I could actually be sitting in Café Sprüngli in Zurich again the next morning. In Sarajevo, I met young people from the arts and intellectual scene whom I could just as easily have met in Switzerland.
Once or twice I actually met people who went off to war in Croatia for the weekend and then drove back to Switzerland to work. To this day, whenever I hear men my age speaking Serbo-Croatian in everyday life, I wonder what on earth were they doing 30 years ago.
When I look back on that time, I realise how much better off I was than the people who lived there, who couldn’t simply leave the besieged city as I did. I know a few reporters from that period who went into therapy afterwards, and I’m glad that I never felt traumatised in that way. Perhaps that was also because I was really able to capture what mattered to me in the images.
But the experience leaves its mark. Back in Switzerland, I found it difficult at the time to talk about what I’d been through. The best friend of my partner at the time had experienced similar situations while working for the Red Cross. That was good. We were able to share our experiences.
Edited by David Eugster. Adapted from German by Patrick Huwyler/ts
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