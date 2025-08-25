Badrutt’s Palace in St Moritz crowned Hotel of the Year by Gault Millau

The gastronomy guide Gault Millau has named the St Moritz luxury hotel Badrutt’s Palace Hotel of the Year 2026. The hotel, which opened in 1896, owes this title above all to an investment of over CHF70 million ($87 million).

Gault Millau wrote in a press release on Monday that the five-star hotel had actually been ready for this award for a long time. However, the gastronomy guide wanted to wait for the opening of the “Serla Wings”, which is a new building costing CHF70 million with 25 luxurious rooms.

According to the press release, the hotel in Graubünden’s Upper Engadine, situated at an altitude of 1,850 metres, has also upgraded for the summer and built a 200 square metre pool in the garden. In winter, there are eleven restaurants – one of which has been awarded 16 Gault Millau points.

The meeting place of the stars

The 660 employees are primarily focused on guests in the luxury segment. The most luxurious suite in the hotel costs around CHF13,500 for one night in September, as can be calculated on the hotel website. The most basic 46 square metre room costs CHF1,300 for the same period.

“The iconic Le Grand Hall, a kind of catwalk for the beautiful, rich and successful,” writes Gault Millau. Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, for example, is said to be a regular guest.

