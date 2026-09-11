Swiss city returns remains of indigenous ancestors to Chile
Canton Basel City is returning two skeletons and a skull of Kawésqar ancestors to Chile. On Thursday, Government President Conradin Cramer received a delegation from the Indigenous community at City Hall to mark the restitution.
The Basel government had decided to proceed with this restitution following a joint application from the Natural History Museum, the Museum Commission and the Rectorate of the University of Basel, the Presidential Department announced. The Cantonal Museums Act stipulates that such a joint application is required.
Provenance research carried out at the Natural History Museum Basel clarified the history of the human remains’ origins.
Basel collectors Arnold Masarey (1881–1953) and Ludwig Paravicini (1868–1953) acquired them in Patagonia in the early 20th century. They donated them to what was then the Museum of Ethnology. Today, the bones are housed at the Natural History Museum.
More
Swiss museums contain human remains from colonial times
In collaboration with indigenous partners, the research team was able to establish the circumstances of their colonial appropriation, a press release stated. They were also able to prove that the indigenous communities did not give their consent to the purchase at the time. In the eyes of the Kawésqar, these are not merely human remains, but individuals who, even today, maintain an ongoing spiritual connection with their descendants.
Restoring dignity
Canton Basel City will transfer the remains to Punta Arenas in consultation with the indigenous communities. There, the descendants will decide on a suitable final resting place.
More
Swiss take steps to ‘decolonise’ cultural artefacts
For the indigenous families concerned, this restitution represents not only the return of their ancestors, but also an “important step towards restoring their dignity”, recognising the continued existence of the Kawésqar and “building a lasting relationship of trust with the institutions involved”, said the presidential department.
The Kawésqar’s history spans over 6,000 years. They are a community of maritime nomads in the channels and fjords of the “Kawésqar Wæs”, known since colonisation as western Patagonia in present-day Chile. The Kawésqar were severely decimated as a result of colonisation.
More
Africa’s heritage in Switzerland: what should the mandate of museums be?
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.