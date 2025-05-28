The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
History

Historical plant collection from Indonesia discovered in Basel

Historical plant collection believed to have been destroyed found in Basel
Historical plant collection believed to have been destroyed found in Basel Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Historical plant collection from Indonesia discovered in Basel
Listening: Historical plant collection from Indonesia discovered in Basel

Experts in Basel have found four plant collections belonging to the two naturalists Fritz and Paul Sarasin that were thought to be lost. Until now, scientists had assumed that these pocket herbaria were destroyed in Berlin during the Second World War.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

With the latest discovery in Basel, it is now clear that at least some of them have been preserved, as the Swiss Natural History Collections Network (Swisscollnet) announced on Tuesday. The pocket herbaria contain 28 dried reference plants, so-called type specimens, which were used by botanists to scientifically describe newly discovered species.

The two Basel-based naturalists Paul Sarasin (1856-1929) and Fritz Sarasin (1859-1942) brought back bulging pocket herbaria from their expedition to the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. These included plant species that were still unknown at the time and found nowhere else. A bombing in 1943 sparked a fire that destroyed the Berlin herbarium. As a result, the preserved plants from Sulawesi appeared to be lost.

As part of a digitisation project by the University of Basel and Swisscollnet, experts came across Sarasin’s pocket herbaria “in a dusty box” during an audit of the Basel collections, according to the press release.

More

In addition to the flowering plants, the collection of ferns from Sulawesi, which also contains type specimens, was also digitised as part of this project.

In addition, Fritz Sarasin’s other collections from New Caledonia recently came to light. These include a type specimen that was also thought to be lost, the orchid species Thelymitra sarasiniana, which is named after the researchers. In total, the digitisation team came across over 140 types as part of the project, according to the report.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
24 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
25 Likes
38 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR