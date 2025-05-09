‘Stumble stones’ laid in Swiss city in tribute to victims of Nazism
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: ‘Stumble stones’ laid in Swiss city in tribute to victims of Nazism
Biel/Bienne now has its own memorial paving stones commemorating the victims of Nazism who lived in the Swiss city. The inauguration of the two sites on Thursday coincided with the 80th anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Des pavés en hommage aux victimes du nazisme ont été posés à Bienne
Original
The brass paving stones, which are embedded in the pavement or in a public square, are placed in front of the last freely chosen homes of people persecuted by the Nazi regime, explained the regional group of the Stolperstein (“stumble stone”) association on Thursday.
Two memorial sites were inaugurated in Biel/Bienne, at the addresses where these people lived or were born: at number 40, Rue Charles Neuhaus, in memory of Clara Winograd-Pintschuk, and at the Place du Chemin du Mon-Désir, in memory of the Jewish family Sonabend: Laja, Simon, Sabine and Charles.
Some 80 people, including former Federal Councillor Ruth Dreifuss, attended the ceremony in memory of Clara Winograd-Pintschuk on Thursday.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.
Popular Stories
More
Foreign Affairs
Swiss defence industry moving abroad to escape neutrality
ICRC says next few days will be ‘decisive’ for aid to Gaza
This content was published on
The next few days will be absolutely decisive if the Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to continue providing aid in the Gaza Strip, said its director-general Pierre Krähenbühl.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.